Whilst the month ended with the disappointment of defeat to Brentford, it was an otherwise extremely strong January for Palace, who started the New Year with a fully-deserved draw against a title-chasing Chelsea side.

Oliver Glasner’s side then enjoyed a superb week encompassing three wins in the space of seven days – and all with clean sheets.

Palace first progressed in the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Stockport County, before travelling to Leicester City and West Ham United – and producing two clinical displays to win back-to-back away matches in the Premier League.

