Crystal Palace Under-18 players Charlie Walker-Smith, Jack Mason and Chuks Okoli, along with Head of Academy Player Care and former Palace Midfielder Alex Wynter, joined pupils at Oasis Academy Shirley Park school in Croydon to celebrate the opening of the pitch, which has been three years in the making.

The state-of-the-art facility will not only improve PE and sports lessons for the school but also serve as the venue for a new Palace for Life Premier League Kicks session. These free sessions, open to boys and girls aged 11–16, will run every Thursday from 16:15 to 17:30 - giving young people in the local community a new space to play and develop their skills.

Premier League Kicks is a programme, primarily funded by the Premier League, that operates across clubs throughout the football pyramid nationwide. It uses the power of football and other sports to create safer, healthier and more respectful communities by developing young people’s potential.

All for free, in the areas across the country that are often the most deprived and in need of safe spaces for young people to express themselves. Premier League Kicks can often be many youngsters’ first introduction into football, and our various teams at Palace for Life work closely together to ensure there is a clear pathway for talented participants.

