Scoring

Go the distance – When a fight reaches the end of the 12th round without a winner being declared.

Unanimous decision – All three judges deciding the same fighter won the bout.

Weight classes

Each class has a maximum weight limit, with the fighters ‘weighing in’ in the days before the bout to ensure they are the right weight for their class.