As two of Britain’s brightest boxing talents compete for the Cruiserweight World Title at Selhurst Park on Saturday, 15th June, it’s time to get the tale of the tape – get to know our two fighters below…
Richard Riakporhe
- Nickname: The Midnight Train
- Age: 34
- Height: 6ft 5in
- Reach: 77in
- Record: 17-0 (13 KOs)
- Trainer: Angel Fernandez
- Last fight: November 2023 (beat Dylan Bregeon)
Saturday marks Riakporhe’s first world title fight, an opportunity long in the making after an unblemished professional record of 17 fights and 17 victories, 13 by knockout.
The big-punching Palace fan is on home turf in south London, growing up supporting the Eagles and dreaming of stepping out on the big stage at Selhurst Park. His story is a remarkable one, having narrowly survived a stab wound as a 15-year-old before first stepping into a boxing ring as a 19-year-old.
He has fought at some big venues in the past, including the Manchester Arena and the Wembley Arena, but his mind will be on a victory at the O2 Arena back in July 2019.
That was the first meeting between Riakporhe and Chris Billam-Smith, where Riakporhe inflicted the only defeat to date on his next opponent, winning by split decision to retain the WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight Title.
Since then, Riakporhe has fought seven more times and won on each occasion, with his last five victories coming via knockout or technical knockout.
Can he complete a dream rise to the top by winning his first world title on home turf?
Chris Billam-Smith
- Nickname: ‘The Gentleman’
- Age: 33
- Height: 6ft 3in
- Reach: 75in
- Record: 19-1 (13 KOs)
- Trainer: Shane McGuigan
- Last fight: December 2023 (beat Mateusz Masternak)
Chris Billam-Smith has made clear that he has significantly improved as a fighter since his sole defeat to Riakporhe back in 2019.
The Bournemouth supporting boxer has won 10 fights since then, recovering from his disappointment to win the Commonwealth, British and European Cruiserweight titles, before beating Lawrence Okolie in May of last year to claim the WBO World Title for the first time.
He defended the title against Mateusz Masternak in December, and hopes to do the same by gaining revenge on Riakporhe at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
The bouts will also be shown live and exclusive on Sky Sports.
The show forms the first major event in Selhurst’s centenary celebrations, with August 2024 marking 100 years since the official opening of the home of Crystal Palace F.C.