The big-punching Palace fan is on home turf in south London, growing up supporting the Eagles and dreaming of stepping out on the big stage at Selhurst Park. His story is a remarkable one, having narrowly survived a stab wound as a 15-year-old before first stepping into a boxing ring as a 19-year-old.

He has fought at some big venues in the past, including the Manchester Arena and the Wembley Arena, but his mind will be on a victory at the O2 Arena back in July 2019.

That was the first meeting between Riakporhe and Chris Billam-Smith, where Riakporhe inflicted the only defeat to date on his next opponent, winning by split decision to retain the WBA Inter-Continental Cruiserweight Title.

Since then, Riakporhe has fought seven more times and won on each occasion, with his last five victories coming via knockout or technical knockout.