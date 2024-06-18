Blockbusters on the road

Since promotion in 2013, Palace have only gone three seasons without winning away from home against one of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Last season saw wins at both Old Trafford and Anfield in the league for the first time, after winning at both the Etihad and the Emirates in 2018/19.

So can the Eagles repeat the feat once again this season?

Palace take on the champions Manchester City on 7th December at Selhurst Park, before heading to the Etihad on 12th April.

The Eagles take on Manchester United in South London on 21st September, making the trip to Old Trafford on 1st February.

As for Liverpool, Glasner's side will take on the Reds at Selhurst on 5th October, before heading to Anfield in search of a second straight win - this time on the final day, 25th May.