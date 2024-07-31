Palace are back in the States for the second successive pre-season, having visited Chicago and Detroit last year, and now Oliver Glasner is ready to bring his free-scoring Eagles across the pond once again.
But before we take on West Ham in Tampa on Saturday, 3rd August (19:00 EDT), there is plenty to keep supporters entertained…
Open training
Ever wandered what happens on a normal day at Copers Cope Road? Well, now’s your chance to take a peak behind the curtain at first-team training, as Oliver Glasner and his staff host an open training session in Tampa.