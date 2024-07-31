The players will take to the field at 10:00 EDT at Al Lang Stadium – the home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies – on Friday, 2nd August.

Open training is FREE to all supporters – just make sure you reserve your spot by clicking HERE.

Entrance to the event will be at Gate 6. No bags are allowed in the stadium, with the exception of diaper bags, medical bags and bags smaller 5" x 8" x 1". The stadium is a cash free facility.

In addition to limited street parking, the three closest options are the Al Lang parking lot, the parking garage at 101 1st Avenue South, and the parking garage on 170 2nd Avenue South.

Palace takeover @ Sparkman Wharf

Great food, drinks, live music and a view out across the waterfront – where better for a Palace takeover in downtown Tampa?

This is your chance to get together with Palace fans from across the country, with a live fan event featuring first-team players and special guests.

The event kicks off at 19:30 EDT, with entertainment for the whole family, so make sure you head downtown for an evening of Premier League atmosphere.