An FA Cup third-round tie against Stockport County awaits the Eagles next week – one of the first big days in the diary, with Oliver Glasner's side looking to go deep in a second domestic competition this season. All the crucial FA Cup dates can be found below.

As well as our Premier League fixtures and Cup prospects, Palace's Women's side will be continuing the club's maiden Women's Super League campaign and progress their own FA Cup campaign.

And on the virtual pitch as well, Palace will be represented as well, with the ePremier League finals coming up in March.

Plus, following the conclusion of the domestic football season, there is the exciting prospect of the UEFA Women's Euros 2025, with some potential Palace representation in Switzerland.

After the summer hiatus, attention will turn to the brand new campaign kicking off in August with the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League season. The WSL will follow on with the new campaign in September; a start date for that is expected later in the year.

With news of pre-season plans, fixture lists and transfer window dates still to come, there is plenty more to look out for throughout the next 12 months.

Check out the table below for all the key dates you need to add to your diary: