If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Please ensure that you read Arsenal’s visiting supporters guide as well as a list of prohibited items.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

Security at Emirates Stadium is at a high level, so please arrive early. Outside the turnstiles stewards will search by way of a full pat down body search. Arsenal encourage supporters not to bring a bag, and only essential items; the maximum bag size is A4. All bags are searched and tagged prior to entry.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium. Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium. Please ensure that gangways and aisles are kept free from obstruction at all times.

Supporters are also reminded that the Emirates Stadium is a smoke-free stadium. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas. Anyone found smoking will be ejected from the ground.

From fans, to stewards and players, we all have a role to play in keeping each other safe on matchdays – so please be mindful of your fellow fans.

Tickets & entry

Tickets for this match are sold out.

For any ticketing enquiries on matchday the Box Office is situated next to the Armoury Store on the West side of the Stadium.

All tickets for this fixture will be a digital download to your Apple and Google wallet, emailed to the ticket owner.

Supporters who are unable to use digital tickets should please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk when you have purchased your ticket; you will then be added to a duplicates list to be collected at Arsenal. If you are traveling to the game with somebody who can download your ticket for you, this is advised, in order to avoid potential queues at Emirates Stadium.

Supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

The ‘away’ turnstiles at the Emirates Stadium are situated at the Southeast corner of the ground (entrances K and L). There are several ways to approach this part of the ground.

There is disabled access to the right hand side of entrance K (stewards will be in place). If supporters are travelling by coach and parking in Queensland Road they need to walk to the end of Queensland Road turn right and walk 50yards (approx.) and they will see a ramp on their right leading up to the podium level of the stadium, walk up the ramp and then keeping the stadium on their left they walk for about 150 yards and they will find the away entrances on their left.

If arriving from Highbury & Islington (Victoria Line), on leaving the station turn left and walk down Holloway Road for approximately 10 minutes turn right into Hornsey Road, walk straight down and the Stadium is in front of you. If you then take the stairs to the right of the Armoury store up to podium level and again keeping the stadium on your left, you will reach entrances K and L in about 250 yards.

Finally, if you come into Arsenal Underground station on the Piccadilly line, when you come out of the station turn right and follow the road as it turns to the left, you are now in Drayton Park; ignore the first steps you see on your right-hand side, and continue along Drayton Park for five minutes. On your right you will see the Danny Fiszman Bridge; cross over and this leads you directly to the away entrances.

