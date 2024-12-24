If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Bournemouth's supporters' guide.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Visiting Supporters are seated in Vitality East Stand Blocks 21-24 and are accessed via Turnstile F.

Bournemouth perform 100% electronic wanding and 100% searching and we will ask supporters to empty their pockets of items which will set off the wand while they are in the queue to enter. Bournemouth will also take this opportunity to check tickets at this point.

Those travelling to the game should check their route before setting out and aim to arrive as early as possible.

Travelling to the ground

Supporters should be aware that there will be no National Rail services on Christmas Day as usual this year, and on Boxing Day, most train operators will have no service.

For live traffic updates within the area, Bournemouth suggest you check their website.

Parking

Parking is available to the south of the ground, this is a pay and display car park where charges apply 24/7. Supporters should note that the South Car Park operates as cashless, with options to pay by mobile, app or phone to the number displayed on the sign. In order to pay, supporters should download either the Pay by Phone, Ringo or Just Park app..

Please be aware that this car park usually reaches capacity around 75 minutes prior to kick-off. Stewards will be present on site to assist supporters within this car park.

Within the main car park, there are 4 electric vehicle charging points accessible to supporters on matchday on a first come, first serve basis.

For free parking just a 10-minute walk from the ground, Avonbourne Academies (Formerly Harewood College) are open 3 hours prior<br> to kick off on weekends and 1.75 hours before kick off on weekday matches. If you are using a SatNav, please refrain from using the postcode and instead use ‘Harewood Avenue’. There are a total of 206 spaces and 3 accessible spaces within this car park.

Please note this car park is locked 60 minutes after the full-time whistle. Users are asked to ensure they keep to the maximum speed limits displayed.

The Sovereign Shopping Centre on Christchurch road, BH1 4SX, which is approximately a 15 minute walk from the ground. – highlighted on the map – offers low cost easy parking (£3.50 for 4 hours) with 600 spaces, also located on the ground floor are 19 accessible spaces and 2 electric vehicle charging stations. This parking facility has the advantage of being away from congestion and has cafes nearby for refreshments.

Further information is available online.

Residential roads adjacent to the stadium have parking restrictions and the club asks supporters to please be mindful of existing drive entrances and avoid parking illegally as this can cause particular problems for residents and is a safety hazard. Parking enforcement officers and Police will respond to residents’ complaints and take action.

By coach

Alternatively, there will be three supporters coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £35 per person with a departure time of 09:30 GMT.