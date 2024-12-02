If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure that you read Ipswich's 24/25 Away Supporter Information pack.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Please ensure that gangways and aisles are kept free from obstruction at all times.

Although the club are aware of no disruptions on Tuesday evening, fans are advised to check their journeys before travelling, and to leave in plenty of time.

Ticket Details

Check for ticket availability for this game here.

All tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets and will posted to the lead purchaser, unless 'Collection from Selhurst Park' has been chosen.

Please note if you select 'Collection from Selhurst Park', this means your ticket must be collected no later than 12:00 GMT on the day of the game (Tuesday, 3rd December).

If your ticket is not collected by this time and you have not contacted us to make alternative arrangements, your ticket will be cancelled without a refund being processed.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

Stadium Entry

The away ticket collection windows can be found near to the away turnstiles and next to the away supporters’ accessible entrance. Staff at this window will also deal with any enquiries you may have on the day.

The entrances to the away end blocks are situated on Portman Road. Stewards will be on hand to direct you to the correct turnstile. The away turnstiles will open approximately 90 minutes prior to kick-off.

Palace fans will be located in blocks VU1, VU2 and VU3 of the upper tier of the Cobbold Stand and VL of the lower tier.

Within the three upper tier blocks there are both safe standing and seated options. You are recommended to buy a ticket in the seated area if you are unable to stand for long periods, are a family, or are a fan who prefers to sit.

Note that there is no lift access to the upper tier and accessible toilets are in the lower tier. Accessible seating is within block VA in the lower tier of the Cobbold Stand. Accessible tickets include a carer if required. There are 10 wheelchair bays with associated personal assistant spaces in block VA.

Please note that all supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by a parent / guardian who is 18+.

Portman Road is a no smoking stadium. This includes e-cigarettes. Anyone found smoking will be ejected from the ground. For anyone considering leaving the stadium, note that no re-admission to the ground is permitted.