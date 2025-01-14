If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Leicester City are proud to welcome all supporters to King Power Stadium irrespective of age (save for under-2s), disability, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, marital status (including civil partnership), pregnancy and maternity, race including colour, national or ethnic origin, religion or belief or sex.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium. Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium.

Please ensure that gangways and aisles are kept free from obstruction at all times.

Although the club are aware of no disruptions on Wednesday evening, fans are advised to check their journeys before travelling, and to leave in plenty of time.

Please be aware that the King Power Stadium is a cashless venue - all major debit and credit cards are accepted.

Ticket Details

Check for ticket availability for this game here.

All tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets and will posted to the lead purchaser, unless 'Collection from Selhurst Park' has been chosen.

Please note if you select 'Collection from Selhurst Park', this means your ticket must be collected no later than 12:00 GMT on the day of the game (Wednesday, 15 January).

If your ticket is not collected by this time and you have not contacted us to make alternative arrangements, your ticket will be cancelled without a refund being processed.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for away games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

Stadium Entry

The away ticket collection windows can be found from Window 8 of the Matchday Ticket Collection Office, which is located in the North Stand, to the right of Turnstile 57.

The away section is located in Blocks M1-M4 in the North and East stands. Visiting supporters can access their area through turnstiles 40 to 49 - opening up to 90 minutes before kick-off (18:00). The accessible entrance is at turnstiles 42 to 43.

All seats have unrestricted views. Access may be denied if you refuse to be searched by a King Power Stadium official.