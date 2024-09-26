If you're going to the game, please check this guide – which will be kept up-to-date with the latest matchday information – before travelling.

Supporter Advice

Please ensure you read Everton's supporters' guide here.

Supporters are reminded to keep off the pitch at all times. Perpetrators may be prosecuted.

For the safety of all supporters, it is illegal to use flares, flash bangs and other pyrotechnics at the stadium.

Smoking or the use of e-cigarettes is not permitted anywhere across the stadium campus.

Tickets available

Away tickets for this fixture remain available.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here from just £25!

All tickets for this fixture are being distributed via a digital download, emailed in two tranches to the ticket owner: the first on Wednesday, 18th September, and the second on Wednesday, 25th September.

Supporters who are unable to use digital tickets, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk when you have purchased your ticket, and the Box Office will add you to a duplicates list to be collected at Everton.

If you are travelling to the game with someone who can download your ticket for you, it is advised to do so, to avoid potential queues at Everton.

Supporters under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Coach Travel

There will be three coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £55 per person with a departure time of 07:00 BST.

Click here to book coach travel.

Travelling by train

Lime Street Railway Station is two miles from Goodison Park. A taxi rank is located at Lime Street Station. Alternatively, take a bus from Queens Square station.

On matchdays, the Merseyrail Northern Line serves Kirkdale Station, which is approximately one mile from Goodison Park. Trains to Kirkdale depart from Liverpool Central Station, which is a short walk from Liverpool Lime Street Station should your original train arrive here. Changes can also be made from Moorfields Station to connect to the Northern Line.

Trains also run from the North, starting at Ormskirk and Kirkby (delays may occur if rail works are in place).

Find out more here.