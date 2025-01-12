The fourth-round draw will take place today (Sunday, 12th January) from around 17:00 GMT, following the conclusion of the tie between Arsenal and Manchester United, and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and iPlayer, as well as the FA Cup's social media channels.

Crystal Palace or Stockport will be ball number 32; you can see a full list of ball numbers below.

Ties in the 24/25 fourth round will be played over the weekend of Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th February, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed after the draw.

Having fallen in the third round last season, Palace will be looking to put together a run more akin to three seasons ago, when they reached the semi-finals at Wembley.

The competition proper will be played without replays this season.

Ball numbers

1 Southampton or Swansea City

2 Arsenal or Manchester United

3 Exeter City

4 Leyton Orient or Derby County

5 Burnley

6 Aston Villa

7 Brighton & Hove Albion

8 Manchester City

9 Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge

10 Liverpool

11 Wolverhampton Wanderers

12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea 14 Blackburn Rovers

15 AFC Bournemouth

16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic

17 Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur

18 Hull City or Doncaster Rovers

19 Stoke City

20 Leicester City

21 Plymouth Argyle

22 Coventry City

23 Newcastle United or Bromley

24 Everton

25 Wycombe Wanderers

26 Birmingham City

27 Leeds United

28 Nottingham Forest

29 Cardiff City

30 Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers

31 Fulham

32 Crystal Palace or Stockport County