The fourth-round draw will take place today (Sunday, 12th January) from around 17:00 GMT, following the conclusion of the tie between Arsenal and Manchester United, and will be broadcast live on BBC Two and iPlayer, as well as the FA Cup's social media channels.
Crystal Palace or Stockport will be ball number 32; you can see a full list of ball numbers below.
Ties in the 24/25 fourth round will be played over the weekend of Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th February, with kick-off times and broadcast details to be confirmed after the draw.
Having fallen in the third round last season, Palace will be looking to put together a run more akin to three seasons ago, when they reached the semi-finals at Wembley.
The competition proper will be played without replays this season.
Ball numbers
1 Southampton or Swansea City
2 Arsenal or Manchester United
3 Exeter City
4 Leyton Orient or Derby County
5 Burnley
6 Aston Villa
7 Brighton & Hove Albion
8 Manchester City
9 Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
10 Liverpool
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers
12 Preston North End or Charlton Athletic
13 Chelsea 14 Blackburn Rovers
15 AFC Bournemouth
16 Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic
17 Tamworth or Tottenham Hotspur
18 Hull City or Doncaster Rovers
19 Stoke City
20 Leicester City
21 Plymouth Argyle
22 Coventry City
23 Newcastle United or Bromley
24 Everton
25 Wycombe Wanderers
26 Birmingham City
27 Leeds United
28 Nottingham Forest
29 Cardiff City
30 Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers
31 Fulham
32 Crystal Palace or Stockport County