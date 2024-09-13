Factfile

Manager: Steve Cooper

Current Position: 1st (Championship)

Nickname: The Foxes

Ground: King Power Stadium

What’s the story?

From Premier League champions in 2016, to FA Cup winners in 2021, to relegation in 2023 – it’s safe to say that Leicester’s drop into the second tier was not a part of the masterplan.

Having recovered from a late-season wobble to lift the Championship title and return to the big time, Leicester are now hoping to re-establish themselves as top-flight regulars.

Enzo Maresca was successful at Leicester but was soon poached by Chelsea and starts the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge. After earning cult hero status at rivals Nottingham Forest, Steve Cooper has headed down the A46 to take control at the King Power.