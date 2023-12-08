A complete midfield upheaval has had success, with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho replaced by Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endō, and now Klopp’s ‘Liverpool 2.0’ is ready to make another charge for silverware.

Two late goals at Anfield to complete a dramatic turnaround against Fulham was a reminder of Liverpool of old, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s late winner leading Klopp to declare of the seven-goal thriller: ‘I don’t think I ever saw a game with this amount of beautiful goals.” Victory in midweek over Sheffield United confirmed their status as one of the in-form sides in the league.

If Klopp can get his side back to their quadruple-chasing best then they will take some stopping this season – can they maintain their title-push in the face of reigning champions Manchester City and last season’s runners up Arsenal? The busy festive period might go a long way to providing us with the answer.

The boss

Twice a title-winner in Germany with Borussia Dortmund and only denied a European triumph by Bayern Munich, Jürgen Klopp became the first manager to guide Liverpool to the title for 30 years in 2020. He has won a Champions League, an FA Cup and a League Cup at Anfield to complete the set.