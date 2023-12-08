Factfile
- Manager: Jürgen Klopp
- Position: 2nd
- Nickname: The Reds
- Ground: Anfield
- Founded: 1892 (131 years ago)
What’s the story?
After the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League football last season, Jürgen Klopp has his Liverpool side back firing and surely they will be in the conversation when the destination of the Premier League trophy is decided in May.
Talisman Mo Salah remained at Anfield over summer despite big-money interest from Saudi Arabia, and is back among the goals. With the increased confidence of Darwin Núñez, alongside the consistency of Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz, Klopp has an embarrassment of riches going forwards.