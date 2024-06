Slovenia

World Ranking: 48

Best performance: Knockout round, 2016

Manager: Francesco Calzona

Slovakia made the first big splash of the tournament by beating Belgium in their opening fixture, before defeat to Ukraine put a dent to their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds.

By snatching a draw in their final group game against Romania, they managed to qualify as one of the four best-ranked third placed sides, and secured their place against England in the last 16.

Big names

Stanislav Lobotka remains a major part of the side, with the midfielder a key cog in the Napoli machine as they won their first Scudetto in many years in 2022/23.

In defence, David Hancko has impressed for Arne Slot’s Feyenoord, winning the Eredivisie last season as his manager won the coveted position replacing Jürgen Klopp at Anfield.