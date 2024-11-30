Report: Young Eagles trounce Seagulls on the south coast

Summary
Quinn makes four changes to the side which beat Arsenal
1: Henry’s effort turned behind, after great work from Casey
7: Hill makes a great stop to deny Nti
20 - GOAL: Palace take the lead through Henry
45: Casey fires narrowly wide, following great work from Henry
45+2: Williams threads a great ball through to Casey and his shot is saved
HT: Brighton 0-1 Palace
49: Silsby’s free-kick is easily held by Hill
59 - GOAL: Casey doubles the lead on the hour-mark
77: King is brought down inside the box, Osei’s penalty is just over the bar
81: Benamar has an effort that flashes across the face of goal
FT: Brighton 0-2 Palace