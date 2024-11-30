Report: Young Eagles trounce Seagulls on the south coast

A week on from the 2-0 win away at Arsenal in the Premier League Cup, Crystal Palace Under-18s were on the road once more - this time to the south coast to take on rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Head coach Rob Quinn made four changes to the side which faced the Gunners, with Charlie Walker-Smith, Benji Casey, Seb Williams and Zack Henry all coming in for Joshua Muwana, David Montjen, Jerome Osei and Jesse Derry.

Palace almost got off to the perfect start within the opening minute. Casey played it across the face of goal for Henry, and the No.11’s shot was just parried behind by Alfie Mansell in the Brighton goal.

Brighton’s best effort of the half came seven minutes in through Shane Nti, but Marcus Hill’s outstretched arm low down to his right managed to keep it out.