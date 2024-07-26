Report: Palace comfortably dispatch Cray Wanderers in pre-season friendly

As this was a pre-season fixture, U18s head coach Rob Quinn named a strong side with the intention of rotating to ensure all players get minutes in their legs ahead of the new campaign.

Palace got off to a flying start, with Caleb Redhead opening the scoring five minutes in. Kai-Reece Adams-Collman slipped Redhead in behind and the No. 9 made no mistake to slot it past the Trialist goalkeeper.

Ten minutes later, Redhead picked up on a loose ball to find himself one on one with the ‘keeper and again finished with ease on his right foot to secure a brace.

Redhead was in for a hat-trick halfway through the first-half, but he saw his effort saved, however Freddie Cowin was on hand to pounce on the rebound and net a third for Palace.

The Wands’ best chance of the half came in the 33rd minute, though Marcus Hill in the Palace goal made a solid stop low down to his right.