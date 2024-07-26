Report: Palace comfortably dispatch Cray Wanderers in pre-season friendly

Summary
Quinn names a strong side to face Isthmian Premier League side Cray
5: Redhead puts Palace ahead with the first chance of the game
16: Redhead doubles the lead with a well-taken finish
24: Cowin adds a third halfway through the first-half
32: Hill makes a good save to deny a long-range Cray effort
HT: Cray Wanderers 0-3 Palace
51: Cray are awarded a penalty, but Smith hits the bar and the follow up is over
60: Williams nets a fourth for Palace from the narrowest of angles
70: Cray have half-chances that go wide of the mark
73: Dashi curls home a fifth from 20-yards out
80: Cowin dinks one just over the bar, while Redhead just glances an effort wide
84: Khoshaba saves and holds onto a long-range Cray effort
FT: Cray Wanderers 0-6 Palace