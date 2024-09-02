The 18-year-old, who has been at the club since the age of nine, has been rewarded for his outstanding work in red and blue with a call-up to the Sierra Leone senior side for the very first time.

Last season, he signed his first professional contract in January and made 25 appearances in total (19 for the U18s and six for the U21s) with six goals and nine assists to his name.

He has hit the ground running in 2024/25, with two goals in his first two games for the U21s side against Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United in the Premier League 2.

Mustapha will now be a part of Amidu Karim’s side as they prepare to face Chad and Zambia in Group G of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers. The Ivory Coast are also in their group, the top two sides go through with each team playing each other once.

The midfielder is now the sixth Academy player to receive a call-up for their national team ahead of the upcoming international break. Details on how Mustapha and everyone else does will be available on cpfc.co.uk and on all of our social media.

All times BST.

Sierra Leone - Hindolo Mustpaha