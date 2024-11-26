With Christmas just around the corner, our huge sale is almost here! Get ready to score incredible bargains and kickstart your holiday shopping, as we slash prices on a selection of must-have items at our Club Shop.

Hurry, however, as discounts of up to 70% on selected products will only run until 23:59 GMT on Tuesday, 3rd December.

The countdown is on and all items are subject to availability whilst stocks last – so don't miss out on these amazing deals, or they'll be gone!

Before the sale goes live, you can click here to browse the Official Palace shop.