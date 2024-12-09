Looking for the perfect gift for her to celebrate the festive season? Check out some perfect options below for Christmas - all with a red and blue twist...
We know what it's like on those cold winter afternoons at Selhurst Park - against Manchester City we definitely spotted a few penguins loitering around the entrance to the Arthur Wait.
Fight off the elements with our Palace bobble hats and beanies, in red and blue, brown or pink to light up the terraces. You can wrap up even warmer in our padded jackets, gilets, Palace socks or cable knit scarves.
01 / 06
If you're preferring to envision a nice evening in the warmth back home, then make sure you're prepared for those long winter nights with our Oversized Fleece Hoodie Blankets, or our Eagle Long PJs.
Once your wrapped up, grab a cuppa from one of our Palace mugs, or enjoy a bottle of Palace wine next to the Christmas tree.
As well as all of the above, you can look ahead to the warmer months by getting your hands on all our running and gym gear – or celebrate our historic promotion to the Women’s Super League with our Champions T-Shirt.
Get ready for Christmas Palace-style with our Christmas jumpers, as well as a whole series of decorations to turn the house a festive shade of red and blue, like baubles, stockings, gingerbread men, crackers and more.
Remember, all our kits, retro shirts, training kits and walk-out jackets are also available...