Designed by Kenny Annan-Jonathan, the Signature Range harks back to the club’s South London roots and pays homage to the artistic culture of the area.

Emblazoned with our ‘South London and Proud’ mantra, the Collection draws inspiration from the club’s 2023/24 graffiti-inspired third kit, and comprises a windbreaker jacket; a track jacket; a full zip hoodie; and track pants.

Available to purchase online at shop.cpfc.co.uk and at our Selhurst Park, Bromley and Croydon club stores, this collection aims to capture the heart and essence of this unique part of the capital.