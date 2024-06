A development of this magnitude and complexity, particularly with the need to keep the existing stand open, requires reconfiguration of areas of the ground and careful chronological organisation of the process.

You will see from the video that, whilst the main seating area will be left in place during the whole construction process so that we can maintain the unique Selhurst Park atmosphere, the Palace for Life Foundation offices, away dressing rooms and some of the hospitality areas and bars – including Speroni’s Restaurant and the Stanley Stephenson Lounge – will be removed and replaced by temporary facilities. For the hospitality areas, this will be a combination of increased space within the current stand – currently occupied by the club’s offices – and temporary facilities in the current car park area.

To facilitate this, new offices are currently being erected in a club-owned building behind the Whitehorse Lane stand (previously Crystals Nightclub). The new office will house the club’s commercial and operations teams, as well as Foundation staff. This will also house a marketing suite for the new Main Stand.