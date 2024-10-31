Unfortunately, due to the different type of tickets on offer from the home clubs, you are unable to purchase for both fixtures in the same transaction.

To purchase tickets for both games, you must do this in individual transactions.

Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Aston Villa (A)

Saturday, 23rd November

15:00 GMT

Premier League

Villa Park

Ipswich Town (A)

Tuesday, 3rd December

19:30 GMT

Premier League

Portman Road

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.