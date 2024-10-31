Unfortunately, due to the different type of tickets on offer from the home clubs, you are unable to purchase for both fixtures in the same transaction.
To purchase tickets for both games, you must do this in individual transactions.
Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!
You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
Match Details
All times are UK time.
Aston Villa (A)
- Saturday, 23rd November
- 15:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Villa Park
Ipswich Town (A)
- Tuesday, 3rd December
- 19:30 GMT
- Premier League
- Portman Road
Sales Phases
All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Friday, 1st November: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,000+ Loyalty Points
- Monday, 4th November: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 5th November: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- Tuesday, 5th November – 17:30 online only, then Wednesday, 6th November 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Wednesday, 6th November: Members and Season Ticket Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Thursday, 7th November: Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.