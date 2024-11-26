Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!
You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.
Match Details
All times are UK time.
Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
- Sunday, 15th December
- 14:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Amex Stadium
Bournemouth (A)
- Thursday, 26th December
- 15:00 GMT
- Premier League
- Vitality Stadium
Sales Phases
All sale phases are subject to availability. One ticket per client reference number.
Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.
- Wednesday, 27th November: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,000+ Loyalty Points
- Thursday, 28th November: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,000+ Loyalty Points
- Friday, 29th November: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,000+ Loyalty Points
- Monday, 2nd December: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points
- Monday, 2nd December – 17:30 online only, then Tuesday, 3rd December 09:00 via all other methods: Season Ticket+ Holders (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Tuesday, 3rd December: Season Ticket Holders and Members (no Loyalty Points requirements)
- Wednesday, 4th December: Season Ticket Holders and Members can purchase two tickets per client reference number, i.e. an additional ticket, or two if they haven't bought already.