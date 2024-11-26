Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

All tickets for this fixture will be in a digital download ticket to your Apple or Google Wallet.

Each ticket will be emailed to each individual ticket holder. Tickets will be sent in two tranches: the first on Monday, 9th December, and the second on Friday, 13th December.

If you are unable to use digital tickets please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk with your purchase details, and you will be added to a duplicates list to be collected at Brighton.

If you are travelling to the game with someone who can download your ticket for you, this may save you potential queues in Brighton.

Prices

Adult: £30

£30 Senior (65+): £26

£26 Under-21: £26

£26 Under-18: £18

Coach Travel

There will be three supporters coaches travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £30 per person with a departure time of 10:30 GMT.