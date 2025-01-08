On Friday, 17th January (KO: 19:00 GMT), Darren Powell and his side will welcome RB Leipzig to Sutton in their final group game of the Premier League International Cup.

They will look to finish the group stage with a win, though they will be unable to qualify for the knockout stage to defend their trophy.

Just three days later on Monday, 20th January (KO: 19:00 GMT), the side will be returning to Premier League 2 action as they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the VBS Community Stadium.

Tickets to both of these games are available from just £1 - click HERE to buy yours now!

Prior to both of these games, the young Eagles will be in action on Friday, 10th January away at Leicester City (KO: 19:00 GMT). This game will be broadcast LIVE on Palace TV+ - click HERE to find out more about Palace TV+ and to subscribe now!

Match Details