Initially, only the Main Stand, Whitehorse Lane, and the Holmesdale Upper and Lower were open to home fans – and following high demand, a limited number of seats in the Arthur Wait were made available for purchase.

These have now sold out, and no further tickets will be made available for Sunday's fixture.

We ask all supporters to arrive well before kick-off to ensure entry to the stadium is as smooth and swift as possible.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Stockport County:

Sunday, 12th January

15:00 GMT

FA Cup Third Round

Selhurst Park

Important Information

All tickets have been issued as digital downloads to your Apple or Google Wallets.

All tickets will be sent as digital tickets. If you are unable to use digital tickets please contact the box office, who can issue tickets via a PDF document, or printed tickets (postage charges may apply).

Season Ticket holders who have purchased their owns seats should note that they will be unable to change the age band of their usual ticket. For example, if your Season Ticket was purchased as an Adult, you can only purchase your Stockport FA Cup ticket as an Adult.