Supporters must have a Season Ticket, Season Ticket+ or Membership to purchase for these games. Members can take advantage of a whole host of benefits, including priority ticket access for selected Members. Grab yours here!

You are urged to read the below information in full before purchasing tickets.

Match Details

All times are UK time.

Brentford (A)

Sunday, 18th August

14:00

Premier League

Gtech Community Stadium

Ticket Details

All tickets for this fixture will be paper tickets and will be posted to the supporter who ordered the tickets.

Tickets can also be collected from the Selhurst Park Box Office. Please note: any tickets not collected by 2pm on Saturday 17th August will be cancelled, unless you have contacted and made an alternative arrangement with us. Please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or call 0333 360 1861 if circumstances change and you are no longer able to collect your ticket from Selhurst Park Box Office.

Please note all front row seats are reserved for supporters who wish to sit during the game. Please only purchase seats in this area if you are going to sit throughout the game. You will need tick a box to accept these conditions before you checkout.

Sales Phases

All sale phases are subject to availability.

One ticket per client reference number.

Unless stated otherwise, supporters can purchase online from 10:00 on the below dates, and via all other methods from 14:00.

Friday, 19th July: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,500+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 9,500+ Loyalty Points Monday, 22nd July: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,500+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 8,500+ Loyalty Points Tuesday, 23rd July: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,500+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 7,500+ Loyalty Points Wednesday, 24th July: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 6,500+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 6,500+ Loyalty Points Thursday, 25th July: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,500+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 5,500+ Loyalty Points Friday, 26th July: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 4,500+ Loyalty Points

Season Ticket Holders and Members with 4,500+ Loyalty Points Monday, 29th July: Season Ticket Holders and Members with 3,000+ Loyalty Points

Should any tickets remain following this phase, we will advise of future sales phases. However, we are expecting to have sold out at this stage.

Please note all ticket sale phases are subject to availability.

PRICES

Adults: £30.00

£30.00 Over-65s: £25.00

£25.00 Young Adults (18s-24s): £25.00

£25.00 Juniors (Under-18s): £15.00

Wheelchair and ambulant tickets are priced as the relevant age band above, with a FOC personal assistant.

COACH TRAVEL

There will be one coach travelling from Selhurst Park.

Tickets will cost £25 per person with a departure time of 10:30 BST.