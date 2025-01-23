Having joined the club from Millwall last week, Esse – who will wear the No. 21 shirt, and could make his debut this weekend against Brentford – has thrown himself into the action at Copers Cope Road.

The teenage attacking midfielder was present on Saturday to meet his new teammates and cheer them to a 2-0 win over West Ham United at London Stadium.

And now, Esse has got down to work alongside them, with the best moments from his first training session at Palace available to view in the video player above – and in photo form below.

Whether he makes his debut at Selhurst Park on Sunday remains to be seen, but Esse is evidently as excited for his South London future as the rest of us.