The Eagles are likely to win a historic Women's Championship title in SE25 on Sunday (28th April, 14:00 BST kick-off) – going into the game three points ahead of second-placed Charlton, and with a +22 lead in terms of goal difference.

Tickets are available for the match – likely to end in a trophy lift at Selhurst Park – right here.

Ahead of the day, Kaminski says:

Dear Palace fans,

I should start by saying that we are fully aware of the situation with regards to the league table – and we therefore know that the job isn’t quite done yet.

But to be in the position we are at this stage of the season means a lot to the group, to the staff who have worked tirelessly to get this over the line, and to me.

As the season has got closer to its end, we’ve remained focused. We always knew that the external noise at this stage of the season was something we had to channel positively. All we could affect is our performance and the way that we play.

That applies even when we look back on the season overall. We’ve been so consistent. Whenever we've put things wrong, we've really tried to get back in on the Monday morning and fix it quickly. We've had some blips throughout the year, but we've always turned it around, working really hard every week to put things right.

I've been lucky enough to have a group that's been dedicated to that idea, to that philosophy. They’ve bought into it completely, and I think they've been absolutely outstanding in terms of their performances as a result.

If you look at the players, I've got a real mixed group who have knitted together well this year. I’ve young, tenacious, hungry players, who want to learn and want to develop, and others who are wise with a few years under their belts, and who understand how to rein those young ones in – so for me, that's been the secret to our success.

We’ve been really cool and calm all year, but to be in this position is what we've been striving for and aiming for all along. I always knew the potential of this group, which is why I came to the club at the start of the season.

I haven't just got a talented group of players, or a group of amazing athletes who work hard for each other – I've also found a special group of people.

It's been an absolute privilege to work alongside them this year, and what a great club Crystal Palace has been to do it at. The feeling at this the club is just so united, so together, and so progressive. I'm so happy for everyone here, because I know they've worked so hard.

A special thank you to Steve, Dougie and the board – their ambition, their dedication and their backing from the get-go is a huge reason why we are where we are now.

Now, to be at home, to be at Selhurst Park, with our fans, our staff, our players' families, all our friends... I can't imagine how the full-time whistle on Sunday is going to feel.

What I will say, however, is this: although the goal difference spins a certain way, we will again feel the pressure to perform on Sunday, against a superb Sunderland team who have pushed us, and the other teams around us, all the way this season.

We want to finish the season on a high, and give everyone who comes down to Selhurst Park a performance to be really proud of.

What a year for every player and person attached to this club. Thank you for your outstanding support – here in south London, up and down the country, online and across the world, we hope we’ll continue to make you proud on Sunday.

See you on Sunday!

Laura