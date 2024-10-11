1. First WSL Game at VBS Community Stadium

History is being made this Sunday as Crystal Palace Women play their first-ever Women’s Super League match at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton. Don’t miss out on this landmark occasion — be part of the crowd as we kick off a new era in our debut WSL season!

It’s a moment to remember, and your presence could help set a record-breaking attendance.

2. Chance to Secure Back-to-Back Wins

After last weekend’s thrilling victory over Leicester, Palace Women are chasing another win to build momentum. With your support in the stands, we could make it two in a row and continue our winning streak – your voice might be the edge we need!

Back-to-back wins could really propel us up the WSL table and fuel our drive for success.