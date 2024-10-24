The Euro 2025 qualification process involves teams competing in group stages, split into A-tier groups and B-tier groups.

The A-tier groups consist of the higher-ranked national teams based on their UEFA coefficients, and the group winners and the best-performing runners-up automatically qualify for the tournament.

Remaining runners-up from the A-tier groups enter the play-offs, which consist of two-legged ties, where the winners secure the final spots for Euro 2025, which will be played in Switzerland next summer. Meanwhile, the top teams from each of the B-tier groups progress straight to the semi-final stage of the play-offs.

The qualification phase overall is approaching its dramatic conclusion, and numerous Palace players will be involved in crucial games for their nations.