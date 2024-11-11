After Palace Women's hard-fought 1-1 draw against Everton at Sutton on Sunday, head coach Laura Kaminski offered her reflections on the game.
Palace took the lead within the first minute, after great work from My Cato allowed Indiah-Paige Riley to score her first goal for the club.
Despite having the majority of the chances in the game, Everton managed to equalise in the second half, meaning the points were shared in Sutton.
Speaking after the game, Kaminski said: “That point for us might be massive towards the back end of the season.
“We caused Everton problems in terms of some great crossing chances that we think we really should have put in the net. But, again, we're creating the chances, so that's important for us.”
Kaminski highlighted the resilience of her squad, especially after Everton’s equaliser.
“The reaction after conceding the goal for us, for the whole group, I think was fantastic.
They gave it their all as well and credit to them, they stuck at it right to the end.
“I thought the last 10-15 minutes were fantastic for a neutral, I don't think either team wanted the game to end." Kaminski said.
Speaking about Palace's rapid start to the game, Kaminski said: “We actually worked on that in a week, so that’s nice to turn that over.
"But I think as far as our experience goes, we've never really been in that position before. It’s a learning curve.”
On the return of captain Aimee Everett, she commented: “It was great to see her put the armband on.
"I thought she was great today. On the ball, her distribution was very good.”
Looking forward, Kaminski said: “We've got to get points. Every game is a challenge for us but as ever, I’ll never write this side off.”
Next up for Palace Women is Aston Villa at Villa Park, and you can buy tickets for that fixture here.