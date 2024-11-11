Palace took the lead within the first minute, after great work from My Cato allowed Indiah-Paige Riley to score her first goal for the club.

Despite having the majority of the chances in the game, Everton managed to equalise in the second half, meaning the points were shared in Sutton.

Speaking after the game, Kaminski said: “That point for us might be massive towards the back end of the season.

“We caused Everton problems in terms of some great crossing chances that we think we really should have put in the net. But, again, we're creating the chances, so that's important for us.”