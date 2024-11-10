Skip navigation

      Report: Palace and Everton share the points in a thrilling draw in Sutton

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      1
      Riley 1'
      1
      Everton Women
      Hayashi 72'

      Palace Women earned a credible draw against Everton in the Barclays Women's Super League, thanks to a first minute opener from Indiah-Paige Riley.

      Summary:

      • Kaminski makes three changes from the defeat against City
      • Cato wins the ball high-up and squares it for Riley to open the scoring
      • Yañez acrobatically tips a dipping effort over the bar
      • A well-worked Palace move forces a good stop from Brosnan in the Everton goal
      • Cato's effort from outside the box is saved well by the goalkeeper
      • HT: Palace 1-0 Everton
      • Weerden finds a pocket of space on the left wing, but her shot is blocked and goes out for a corner
      • A fortunate rebound falls to Riley but the shot is wide of the post
      • Hayashi equalises for the away side with a shot inside the box
      • Yañez gets down well to prevent Palace from going behind.
      • FT: Palace 1-1 Everton

      Palace came flying out of the blocks from the first whistle, with My Cato winning the ball in the Everton half and squaring to Indiah-Paige Riley who fired the ball home to make it 1-0 in the first minute of the game.

      The goal marked Riley's first goal for the club, as well as the first goal scored at home by Palace in the WSL.

      The Eagles had a number of chances in the first half, with Courtney Brosnan making a fine double save to prevent Ashleigh Weerden from doubling the lead on the 34th minute.

      Riley had an opportunity to double her tally and Palace's lead on the 59th minute after a clearance fell kindly at her feet but the New Zealand international couldn't get her effort on target.

      Everton managed to equalise on the 72nd minute, after Honoka Hayashi found the the net with a fine strike.

      Shanade Hopcroft had a great opportunity to put Palace back into the lead, but her volley was saved brilliantly by Brosnan in the Everton net.

      It ended 1-1 in Sutton after a thrilling finale with both teams having chances to win it at the death.

      This result means that Palace stay in ninth position in the WSL. Next up for Palace Women are Aston Villa on the 17th November at Villa Park.

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Veje, Everett, Woodham, Green, Potter, Gejl, Cato, Weerden (Hopcroft, 66), Riley (Larkin, 60) , Stengel

      Subs not used: Majasaari (GK), Arthur, Gibbons, Sharpe, Aspin, Atkinson.

      Chelsea: Brosnan (GK), Hayashi, Wheeler, Vanhaevermaet, T. Payne, H. Payne, Finnigan, Sarri, Holmgaard, Snoeijs (Bissell, 61), Olesen (Lawley, 61)

      Subs not used: Ramsey (GK), Settle, Foster, Hobson, Thomas.

