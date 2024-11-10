Report: Palace and Everton share the points in a thrilling draw in Sutton

Summary:
- Kaminski makes three changes from the defeat against City
- Cato wins the ball high-up and squares it for Riley to open the scoring
- Yañez acrobatically tips a dipping effort over the bar
- A well-worked Palace move forces a good stop from Brosnan in the Everton goal
- Cato's effort from outside the box is saved well by the goalkeeper
- HT: Palace 1-0 Everton
- Weerden finds a pocket of space on the left wing, but her shot is blocked and goes out for a corner
- A fortunate rebound falls to Riley but the shot is wide of the post
- Hayashi equalises for the away side with a shot inside the box
- Yañez gets down well to prevent Palace from going behind.
- FT: Palace 1-1 Everton
Palace came flying out of the blocks from the first whistle, with My Cato winning the ball in the Everton half and squaring to Indiah-Paige Riley who fired the ball home to make it 1-0 in the first minute of the game.
The goal marked Riley's first goal for the club, as well as the first goal scored at home by Palace in the WSL.