The Eagles suffered back-to-back heavy defeats to Tottenham and Chelsea at the start of the WSL season, but produced a dominant display at the King Power Stadium to see off Leicester City 2-0 on Sunday.

Head coach Kaminski beamed: “I'm so proud of the group. I'm proud of everyone involved with the club.

“We've been through a bit of a rough start in the WSL, so I thought today the players really deserved the three points. I thought our performance was on top and the group really deserved that after everything they've been through in terms of pre-season and the first few games.

“We had a rude awakening to the intensity [of the WSL] – and I thought today we were outstanding.”

The source of Palace’s first two goals in the top-flight was Annabel Blanchard, one of the Eagles’ standout performers in the Championship last season once again taking centre stage.

The No. 10 linked up wonderfully with Katie Stengel to sweep home Palace’s first from just inside the area, before coolly dispatching a penalty after Lexi Potter was brought down in the box.

“I'm so proud of her,” Kaminski said of Blanchard. “I think, again, she's been through a rough start. She was by far one of the most outstanding players I think the Championship have ever seen.

“That doesn't mean you can always transfer that into the WSL. That is an extremely difficult task and really, she deserves credit today, because to do that and step up for her team today was a pleasure to see.”