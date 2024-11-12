Lily Woodham’s move to Crystal Palace over the summer marked a significant new chapter in her career. The full-back has quickly become an integral part of Laura Kaminski's team, featuring in every WSL game for Palace so far.

Reflecting on her early experiences, Woodham said: “It's an amazing club, honestly. Just walking in, everyone is just so friendly and the girls have been lovely as well.

"I knew a couple before I came, which was really helpful.”

Palace’s unique culture of unity across its teams has left a strong impression on Woodham.

“You speak to the men’s side, the staff – and everyone’s just so helpful.

“It’s a real one-club atmosphere, which is really cool to be part of,” she said.