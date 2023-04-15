Skip navigation
      Southampton vs Crystal Palace

      Southampton 0 Palace 2

      Southampton0
      Palace2
      Eze54' 68'
      Sat 15 Apr 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSt. Mary's Stadium

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      5
      5
      94
      33
      +61
      89
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      26
      6
      6
      88
      43
      +45
      84
      3
      MUNManchester United
      38
      23
      6
      9
      58
      43
      +15
      75
      4
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      19
      14
      5
      68
      33
      +35
      71
      5
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      19
      10
      9
      75
      47
      +28
      67
      6
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      18
      8
      12
      72
      53
      +19
      62
      7
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      18
      7
      13
      51
      46
      +5
      61
      8
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      18
      6
      14
      70
      63
      +7
      60
      9
      BREBrentford
      38
      15
      14
      9
      58
      46
      +12
      59
      10
      FULFulham
      38
      15
      7
      16
      55
      53
      +2
      52
      11
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      11
      12
      15
      40
      49
      -9
      45
      12
      CHEChelsea
      38
      11
      11
      16
      38
      47
      -9
      44
      13
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      11
      8
      19
      31
      58
      -27
      41
      14
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      11
      7
      20
      42
      55
      -13
      40
      15
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      11
      6
      21
      37
      71
      -34
      39
      16
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      11
      18
      38
      68
      -30
      38
      17
      EVEEverton
      38
      8
      12
      18
      34
      57
      -23
      36
      18
      LEILeicester City
      38
      9
      7
      22
      51
      68
      -17
      34
      19
      LEELeeds United
      38
      7
      10
      21
      48
      78
      -30
      31
      20
      SOUSouthampton
      38
      6
      7
      25
      36
      73
      -37
      25

      Match Summary

      Summary:

      • Palace unchanged from thumping win at Leeds
      • Eagles begin brightly with Doucouré volleying over
      • Aribo misses set-piece opportunity early for the hosts
      • Olise runs through and scores, but is flagged offside
      • Hosts grow into the game but Palace defend stoutly
      • Clear opportunities lacking in stop-start first-half
      • HT: Southampton 0-0 Palace
      • Eze pounces from close range to put Palace ahead after half-time
      • No. 10 then smashes in a low effort from range to double the lead
      • Alcaraz curls onto the post as Southampton looked to respond immediately
      • Johnstone forced into flying save from Bella-Kotchap long-ranger
      • Ayew fires narrowly over from Olise pass
      • Olise clips the post with injury-time free-kick as Palace see out their win
      • FT: Southampton 0-2 Palace

      Recent weeks have seen the sun shine once more on Palace’s results, with back-to-back wins and outstanding performances under the returning Roy Hodgson – and a warm day at St Mary’s Stadium started brightly on the field as well.

      An unchanged starting XI began with the confidence they left on the Elland Road pitch, Jordan Ayew’s cross deflecting kindly for Cheikh Doucouré, who half-volleyed over from the edge of the box.

      But as Hodgson had warned in his pre-match press conference, bottom-of-the-table Southampton also had plenty to play for, and ought to have gone ahead moments later when Joe Aribo skied a simple finish to a clever set-piece routine.

      Just as they had done to Leeds United, Palace’s quick transitions were troubling the hosts at St Mary’s, with Michael Olise only narrowly mistiming his run in behind and – despite finishing coolly from Ayew’s clipped pass – was flagged offside.

      Southampton grew into the half as it wore on; Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward made particularly important blocks, and Theo Walcott smashed a rising effort wide of the mark after bursting clean through.

      But clear chances were at a premium in a bitty first-half where defences came out on top.

      Into the second-half, and Palace once again made a bright start to proceedings, one solo run from Ebere Eze concerning Romeo Lavia so much the Saints midfielder hauled him down and took the booking.

      It was a warning sign of things to come. Moments later, Eze played a fine cross-field pass to Ayew and continued his run into the box.

      Such forward-thinking meant he was in the right place at the right time to tap home when Bazunu palmed, rather poorly, the ball into his path – and Palace led on the road once again.

      If his first goal had a touch of fortune about it, Eze’s second, ten minutes later, had none of the sort – it was simply individual brilliance.

      Little seemed on when the No. 10 controlled Doucouré's pass, back to goal, 30 yards from the net. Eze disagreed, turning and twisting between two defenders, and firing a low rocket into the bottom-left corner to send the visiting fans sprawling to celebrate.

      The match had burst into life, and Southampton almost produced an immediate response when Alcaraz’s clever out-swinging strike struck the inside of the post – but thankfully bounced away.

      The same player then came close with an instinctive volley inside the box, moments before Bella-Kotchap’s 30-yard long-ranger forced Sam Johnstone into a flying save – but Palace’s clean sheet remained intact.

      The Eagles enjoyed further chances to make it three, with the otherwise-outstanding Ayew firing over from a promising position and Eze, Olise, Hughes and Schlupp also all driving forward to good effect.

      “He’s one of our own – one Roy Hodgson!” cheered the visiting fans towards the final whistle, the manager’s side diligently defending their two-goal lead without too much cause for concern from then on.

      There was even time for Palace to go close once more, with Olise winning – and then taking – a 25-yard free-kick which bent round the wall and past Gavin Bazunu in the hosts’ goal, but also off the outside of the post.

      As the sun set on St Mary’s, and with it the hosts’ chances of getting back into the game, the Eze-inspired Palace, with three Premier League wins on the spin, could revel in the fact that their season only continues to hot up.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi (Tomkins, 90+2), Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 85), Schlupp (Lokonga, 85), Eze, Ayew (Mateta, 90+2), Edouard (Hughes, 74), Olise

      Subs: Goodman (GK), Richards, Riedewald, McArthur

      Southampton: Bazunu (GK), Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Maitland-Niles, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Walcott (Djenepo, 62), Sulemana (Armstrong, 80), Aribo (Onuachu, 62), Alcaraz (Edozie, 80)

      Subs: McCarthy (GK), Caleta-Car, Perraud, Mara, Armstrong, Edozie, Elyounoussi

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 2.
      90'+5'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      90'+3'

      post

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
      90'+3'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jordan Ayew
      Jordan
      Ayew(9)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      90'+3'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Marc Guéhi
      Marc
      Guéhi(6)
      off
      James Tomkins
      James
      Tomkins(5)
      on
      90'+2'

      Yellow Card

      Bella-Kotchap(37)
      Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      90'+2'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      90'

      Yellow Card

      Bednarek(35)
      Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      89'

      free kick won

      Paul Onuachu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      88'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Roméo Lavia tries a through ball, but Paul Onuachu is caught offside.
      87'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Cheick Doucouré
      Cheick
      Doucouré(28)
      off
      Luka Milivojevic
      Luka
      Milivojevic(4)
      on
      85'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Albert Sambi Lokonga
      Albert
      Sambi Lokonga(8)
      on
      83'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      82'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace).
      82'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Michael Olise.
      80'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      80'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Kamaldeen
      Sulemana(20)
      off
      Stuart
      Armstrong(17)
      on
      80'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Carlos
      Alcaraz(26)
      off
      Samuel
      Edozie(23)
      on
      79'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      78'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton).
      77'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Paul Onuachu (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
      76'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
      76'

      free kick won

      Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      74'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      73'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
      72'

      post

      Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Moussa Djenepo.
      68'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 2. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cheick Doucouré.
      66'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      65'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton).
      62'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Joe
      Aribo(7)
      off
      Paul
      Onuachu(12)
      on
      62'

      Substitution

      Southampton
      Theo
      Walcott(32)
      off
      Moussa
      Djenepo(19)
      on
      60'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
      59'

      free kick won

      Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      58'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Roméo Lavia.
      57'

      free kick won

      Armel Bella-Kotchap (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      54'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
      52'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Lavia(45)
      Roméo Lavia (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      50'

      free kick won

      Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      49'

      free kick won

      Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      47'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Kyle Walker-Peters.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Southampton 0, Crystal Palace 0.
      43'

      Yellow Card

      Andersen(16)
      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      43'

      free kick won

      Joe Aribo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      41'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Eberechi Eze.
      40'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      38'

      free kick won

      Theo Walcott (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Carlos Alcaraz tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
      34'

      free kick won

      Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      33'

      offside

      Offside, Southampton. Carlos Alcaraz tries a through ball, but Theo Walcott is caught offside.
      32'

      free kick won

      Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      25'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      23'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Theo Walcott (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana.
      20'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top left corner.
      19'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      19'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Walcott with a cross.
      17'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Kamaldeen Sulemana (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Walcott.
      17'

      free kick won

      James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      16'

      free kick won

      Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      14'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Jordan Ayew tries a through ball, but Michael Olise is caught offside.
      12'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joe Aribo (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Theo Walcott following a corner.
      12'

      corner

      Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Joel Ward.
      11'

      free kick won

      Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      7'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Roméo Lavia (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamaldeen Sulemana.
      3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Walcott.
      1'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Cheick Doucouré (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
      1'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

      Southampton

