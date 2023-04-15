Southampton 0 Palace 2
- Ward reveals reasons behind Palace’s recent run
- The Numbers: Eze inspires Palace at Southampton
- 13:09Pitchside Camera | Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Access All Over
- Ayew: We’re playing with intent, energy and confidence
- The Round-up: Highlights, reaction and the bits you missed
- 98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:56
- 13:09Pitchside Camera | Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Access All Over
- 98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:13
- 08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 SouthamptonMatch Action
- 07:22The manager's post-match press conference07:22The manager's post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to Saints03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to SaintsInterviews
- 00:53
- 07:57
- 99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+Match Action
Match Summary
Summary:
- Palace unchanged from thumping win at Leeds
- Eagles begin brightly with Doucouré volleying over
- Aribo misses set-piece opportunity early for the hosts
- Olise runs through and scores, but is flagged offside
- Hosts grow into the game but Palace defend stoutly
- Clear opportunities lacking in stop-start first-half
- HT: Southampton 0-0 Palace
- Eze pounces from close range to put Palace ahead after half-time
- No. 10 then smashes in a low effort from range to double the lead
- Alcaraz curls onto the post as Southampton looked to respond immediately
- Johnstone forced into flying save from Bella-Kotchap long-ranger
- Ayew fires narrowly over from Olise pass
- Olise clips the post with injury-time free-kick as Palace see out their win
- FT: Southampton 0-2 Palace
Recent weeks have seen the sun shine once more on Palace’s results, with back-to-back wins and outstanding performances under the returning Roy Hodgson – and a warm day at St Mary’s Stadium started brightly on the field as well.
An unchanged starting XI began with the confidence they left on the Elland Road pitch, Jordan Ayew’s cross deflecting kindly for Cheikh Doucouré, who half-volleyed over from the edge of the box.
But as Hodgson had warned in his pre-match press conference, bottom-of-the-table Southampton also had plenty to play for, and ought to have gone ahead moments later when Joe Aribo skied a simple finish to a clever set-piece routine.
Just as they had done to Leeds United, Palace’s quick transitions were troubling the hosts at St Mary’s, with Michael Olise only narrowly mistiming his run in behind and – despite finishing coolly from Ayew’s clipped pass – was flagged offside.
Southampton grew into the half as it wore on; Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward made particularly important blocks, and Theo Walcott smashed a rising effort wide of the mark after bursting clean through.
But clear chances were at a premium in a bitty first-half where defences came out on top.
Into the second-half, and Palace once again made a bright start to proceedings, one solo run from Ebere Eze concerning Romeo Lavia so much the Saints midfielder hauled him down and took the booking.
It was a warning sign of things to come. Moments later, Eze played a fine cross-field pass to Ayew and continued his run into the box.
Such forward-thinking meant he was in the right place at the right time to tap home when Bazunu palmed, rather poorly, the ball into his path – and Palace led on the road once again.
If his first goal had a touch of fortune about it, Eze’s second, ten minutes later, had none of the sort – it was simply individual brilliance.
Little seemed on when the No. 10 controlled Doucouré's pass, back to goal, 30 yards from the net. Eze disagreed, turning and twisting between two defenders, and firing a low rocket into the bottom-left corner to send the visiting fans sprawling to celebrate.
The match had burst into life, and Southampton almost produced an immediate response when Alcaraz’s clever out-swinging strike struck the inside of the post – but thankfully bounced away.
The same player then came close with an instinctive volley inside the box, moments before Bella-Kotchap’s 30-yard long-ranger forced Sam Johnstone into a flying save – but Palace’s clean sheet remained intact.
The Eagles enjoyed further chances to make it three, with the otherwise-outstanding Ayew firing over from a promising position and Eze, Olise, Hughes and Schlupp also all driving forward to good effect.
“He’s one of our own – one Roy Hodgson!” cheered the visiting fans towards the final whistle, the manager’s side diligently defending their two-goal lead without too much cause for concern from then on.
There was even time for Palace to go close once more, with Olise winning – and then taking – a 25-yard free-kick which bent round the wall and past Gavin Bazunu in the hosts’ goal, but also off the outside of the post.
As the sun set on St Mary’s, and with it the hosts’ chances of getting back into the game, the Eze-inspired Palace, with three Premier League wins on the spin, could revel in the fact that their season only continues to hot up.
Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi (Tomkins, 90+2), Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 85), Schlupp (Lokonga, 85), Eze, Ayew (Mateta, 90+2), Edouard (Hughes, 74), Olise
Subs: Goodman (GK), Richards, Riedewald, McArthur
Southampton: Bazunu (GK), Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Maitland-Niles, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Walcott (Djenepo, 62), Sulemana (Armstrong, 80), Aribo (Onuachu, 62), Alcaraz (Edozie, 80)
Subs: McCarthy (GK), Caleta-Car, Perraud, Mara, Armstrong, Edozie, Elyounoussi
Match Blog
Full-Time
free kick won
post
Substitution
Substitution
Yellow Card
free kick won
Yellow Card
free kick won
offside
attempt blocked
Substitution
Substitution
end delay
start delay
miss
attempt blocked
Substitution
Substitution
end delay
start delay
free kick won
attempt saved
attempt saved
free kick won
Substitution
miss
post
Crystal Palace Goal!
end delay
start delay
Substitution
Substitution
attempt blocked
free kick won
corner
free kick won
Crystal Palace Goal!
miss
Yellow Card
free kick won
free kick won
free kick won
corner
First-Half Ends
Yellow Card
free kick won
corner
corner
corner
free kick won
offside
free kick won
offside
free kick won
corner
miss
attempt saved
corner
attempt blocked
attempt blocked
free kick won
free kick won
offside
miss
corner
free kick won
free kick won
attempt blocked
attempt saved
miss
attempt blocked
Kick-Off
lineup
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
- Ward reveals reasons behind Palace’s recent run
- The Numbers: Eze inspires Palace at Southampton
- 13:09Pitchside Camera | Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Access All Over
- Ayew: We’re playing with intent, energy and confidence
- The Round-up: Highlights, reaction and the bits you missed
- 98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
Latest videosView all videos
- 02:56
- 13:09Pitchside Camera | Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Access All Over
- 98:43Full 90: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace | Palace TV+
- 11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace11:10Extended Highlights: Southampton 0-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal Palace02:40Match Action: Southampton 0-2 Crystal PalaceMatch Action
- 02:13
- 08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton08:33Match Highlights | Emirates FA Cup: Crystal Palace 1-2 SouthamptonMatch Action
- 07:22The manager's post-match press conference07:22The manager's post-match press conferencePress Conferences
- 03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to Saints03:20Vieira message to fans after cup defeat to SaintsInterviews
- 00:53
- 07:57
- 99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+99:43The Full 90: Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton | Palace TV+Match Action
Starting lineup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Top performing palace players
Match Summary
Summary:
- Palace unchanged from thumping win at Leeds
- Eagles begin brightly with Doucouré volleying over
- Aribo misses set-piece opportunity early for the hosts
- Olise runs through and scores, but is flagged offside
- Hosts grow into the game but Palace defend stoutly
- Clear opportunities lacking in stop-start first-half
- HT: Southampton 0-0 Palace
- Eze pounces from close range to put Palace ahead after half-time
- No. 10 then smashes in a low effort from range to double the lead
- Alcaraz curls onto the post as Southampton looked to respond immediately
- Johnstone forced into flying save from Bella-Kotchap long-ranger
- Ayew fires narrowly over from Olise pass
- Olise clips the post with injury-time free-kick as Palace see out their win
- FT: Southampton 0-2 Palace
Recent weeks have seen the sun shine once more on Palace’s results, with back-to-back wins and outstanding performances under the returning Roy Hodgson – and a warm day at St Mary’s Stadium started brightly on the field as well.
An unchanged starting XI began with the confidence they left on the Elland Road pitch, Jordan Ayew’s cross deflecting kindly for Cheikh Doucouré, who half-volleyed over from the edge of the box.
But as Hodgson had warned in his pre-match press conference, bottom-of-the-table Southampton also had plenty to play for, and ought to have gone ahead moments later when Joe Aribo skied a simple finish to a clever set-piece routine.
Just as they had done to Leeds United, Palace’s quick transitions were troubling the hosts at St Mary’s, with Michael Olise only narrowly mistiming his run in behind and – despite finishing coolly from Ayew’s clipped pass – was flagged offside.
Southampton grew into the half as it wore on; Joachim Andersen and Joel Ward made particularly important blocks, and Theo Walcott smashed a rising effort wide of the mark after bursting clean through.
But clear chances were at a premium in a bitty first-half where defences came out on top.
Into the second-half, and Palace once again made a bright start to proceedings, one solo run from Ebere Eze concerning Romeo Lavia so much the Saints midfielder hauled him down and took the booking.
It was a warning sign of things to come. Moments later, Eze played a fine cross-field pass to Ayew and continued his run into the box.
Such forward-thinking meant he was in the right place at the right time to tap home when Bazunu palmed, rather poorly, the ball into his path – and Palace led on the road once again.
If his first goal had a touch of fortune about it, Eze’s second, ten minutes later, had none of the sort – it was simply individual brilliance.
Little seemed on when the No. 10 controlled Doucouré's pass, back to goal, 30 yards from the net. Eze disagreed, turning and twisting between two defenders, and firing a low rocket into the bottom-left corner to send the visiting fans sprawling to celebrate.
The match had burst into life, and Southampton almost produced an immediate response when Alcaraz’s clever out-swinging strike struck the inside of the post – but thankfully bounced away.
The same player then came close with an instinctive volley inside the box, moments before Bella-Kotchap’s 30-yard long-ranger forced Sam Johnstone into a flying save – but Palace’s clean sheet remained intact.
The Eagles enjoyed further chances to make it three, with the otherwise-outstanding Ayew firing over from a promising position and Eze, Olise, Hughes and Schlupp also all driving forward to good effect.
“He’s one of our own – one Roy Hodgson!” cheered the visiting fans towards the final whistle, the manager’s side diligently defending their two-goal lead without too much cause for concern from then on.
There was even time for Palace to go close once more, with Olise winning – and then taking – a 25-yard free-kick which bent round the wall and past Gavin Bazunu in the hosts’ goal, but also off the outside of the post.
As the sun set on St Mary’s, and with it the hosts’ chances of getting back into the game, the Eze-inspired Palace, with three Premier League wins on the spin, could revel in the fact that their season only continues to hot up.
Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi (Tomkins, 90+2), Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 85), Schlupp (Lokonga, 85), Eze, Ayew (Mateta, 90+2), Edouard (Hughes, 74), Olise
Subs: Goodman (GK), Richards, Riedewald, McArthur
Southampton: Bazunu (GK), Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Maitland-Niles, Lavia, Ward-Prowse, Walcott (Djenepo, 62), Sulemana (Armstrong, 80), Aribo (Onuachu, 62), Alcaraz (Edozie, 80)
Subs: McCarthy (GK), Caleta-Car, Perraud, Mara, Armstrong, Edozie, Elyounoussi