      Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Palace 3 Wolves 2

      Palace3
      Édouard56' 84'
      Eze78'
      Wolves2
      Hwang Hee-Chan65'
      Matheus Cunha90'+6'
      Sun 03 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

      Premier LeagueSelhurst Park

      Full-Time
      Premier League
      pos
      club
      pl
      w
      d
      l
      gf
      ga
      gd
      pts
      1
      MCIManchester City
      38
      28
      7
      3
      96
      34
      +62
      91
      2
      ARSArsenal
      38
      28
      5
      5
      91
      29
      +62
      89
      3
      LIVLiverpool
      38
      24
      10
      4
      86
      41
      +45
      82
      4
      AVLAston Villa
      38
      20
      8
      10
      76
      61
      +15
      68
      5
      TOTTottenham Hotspur
      38
      20
      6
      12
      74
      61
      +13
      66
      6
      CHEChelsea
      38
      18
      9
      11
      77
      63
      +14
      63
      7
      NEWNewcastle United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      85
      62
      +23
      60
      8
      MUNManchester United
      38
      18
      6
      14
      57
      58
      -1
      60
      9
      WHUWest Ham United
      38
      14
      10
      14
      60
      74
      -14
      52
      10
      CRYCrystal Palace
      38
      13
      10
      15
      57
      58
      -1
      49
      11
      BHABrighton and Hove Albion
      38
      12
      12
      14
      55
      62
      -7
      48
      12
      BOUBournemouth
      38
      13
      9
      16
      54
      67
      -13
      48
      13
      FULFulham
      38
      13
      8
      17
      55
      61
      -6
      47
      14
      WOLWolverhampton Wanderers
      38
      13
      7
      18
      50
      65
      -15
      46
      15
      EVEEverton
      38
      13
      9
      16
      40
      51
      -11
      40
      16
      BREBrentford
      38
      10
      9
      19
      56
      65
      -9
      39
      17
      FORNottingham Forest
      38
      9
      9
      20
      49
      67
      -18
      32
      18
      LUTLuton Town
      38
      6
      8
      24
      52
      85
      -33
      26
      19
      BURBurnley
      38
      5
      9
      24
      41
      78
      -37
      24
      20
      SHUSheffield United
      38
      3
      7
      28
      35
      104
      -69
      16

      Match Summary

      SUMMARY:

      • Palace unchanged for fourth consecutive Premier League game
      • New ‘keeper Dean Henderson among the substitutes
      • Eze has penalty turned down following VAR review
      • Ayew’s close-range effort cleared off the line by Kilman
      • Palace on top and threaten from set-pieces
      • Solid blocks from Guéhi and Andersen repel Wolves attackers
      • Edouard and Neto denied by Sa and Johnstone at the near post
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Wolves
      • Edouard nips in to put Palace in the lead
      • Hwang’s glancing header restores parity moments later
      • Palace go on the attack as Mateta introduced from the bench
      • Sa keeps out Ayew’s low volley
      • Eze prods home to restore lead from clever Mateta flick
      • Edouard and Mateta link up superbly to seal the three points
      • Cunha heads home cross deep into injury time
      • FT: Palace 3-2 Wolves

      Manager Roy Hodgson noted in his pre-match press conference that he was encouraged by Palace’s form over their last six games – and duly named an unchanged starting line-up for a fourth Premier League game in a row.

      New goalkeeper Dean Henderson, signed only two days prior, was given time to settle in, taking his place among the substitutes, whilst fellow new arrival Rob Holding was signed past the deadline to participate in the fixture.

      Temperatures in the high 20s seeing off the summer months at Selhurst Park reflected a bright start by both teams at Selhurst Park, Gary O’Neil’s well-organised Wolves side getting into some promising positions early on with attacks orchestrated by Matheus Cunha.

      But Palace’s own specialist dribbler Ebere Eze took command after the opening minutes and could have had a penalty a quarter-of-an-hour in. The No. 10 slalomed past three challenges and appeared to be brought down inside the box by João Gomes – but the Wolves man survived a VAR review and no penalty was given.

      Moments later, Wolves were nearly architects of their own downfall, a weak pass out from the back from goalkeeper Jose Sa allowing Jefferson Lerma the chance to nip in and intercept inside the box.

      With the ball holding up, Lerma squared for Jordan Ayew, who reacted instinctively to turn the ball goalwards – only to find Maximilian Kilman well-placed on the line to turn it away, before Odsonne Edouard volleyed the rebound over.

      It was the clearest opportunity of a keenly-fought but fairly unproductive first-half, Palace winning a succession of set-pieces from which Eze and Joachim Andersen both called Sa to produce fairly routine stops.

      Slick passing moves and lay-offs inside the box did present Wolves with two chances of their own late in the half, but Marc Guéhi and Andersen threw themselves in front of efforts from Cunha and Pedro Neto respectively.

      It wasn’t until the final knockings of the first-half either side had a shot classed as on target, Edouard denied from a tight angle and Sam Johnstone tipping over a deflected Pedro Neto effort at the near post.

      A scrappy start to the second-half saw further yellow cards exchanged, but when the breakthrough did arrive, it was at the end of a free-flowing move for Palace.

      Cheick Doucouré was the man to start it from a deep position, exchanging passes with Eze and slipping in Tyrick Mitchell with an incisive pass. The first-time cross towards the near post was superb, only requiring Edouard to get there first – and so he did – to turn the ball home for his third goal of the season.

      Despite the goal turning up the noise even further inside Selhurst Park, the lead lasted just nine minutes. Palace will be frustrated with the space afforded to Hwang Hee-chan – on the pitch for a matter of moments – to get across the near post and flick Pedro Neto’s free-kick into the far corner with his shoulder.

      On came midweek star Jean-Philippe Mateta – scorer of Palace’s first hat-trick in almost eight years at Plymouth Argyle – as the Eagles went in search of a winner.

      But it was Ayew who enjoyed the next clear opportunity, winning the ball from a misplaced touch by Aït-Nouri and watching the bouncing ball onto his foot; with not much of the goal to aim for, his low, laced volley proved too close to Sa to beat the ‘stopper.

      The Eagles were doubtless the side in the ascendancy, and deservedly retook the lead 12 minutes from time; a clipped ball forward from Ward was cleverly flicked into Eze’s path by Mateta’s backwards header, and Eze – alive to it – pushed the ball into the path of his run before prodding beneath the onrushing Sa.

      If that was good, Edouard’s second of the game moments later was even better, the product of some remarkable approach play from Palace.

      Once again, it was Mateta’s backheel which set up the forward’s shooting opportunity, as the No. 22 drove into the box, sat Kilman down with a feinted finish, and duly drilled a low finish into the bottom-left corner with Sa merely a spectator at that point.

      With Palace continuing to produce some excellent approach play, there was still time for a near-post effort from Eze to be turned behind deep into injury time, before Cunha pulled one back for Wolves with a planted header from Sarabia’s ball in.

      But it was virtually the last action of the game. Sun beaming down, superb football being played, the beats of the Holmesdale Road drums roaring out from Selhurst Park across all of London – a Sunday to savour, as Palace moved up to seventh in the Premier League table after four games.

      Palace: Johnstone (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucouré, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp (Mateta, 71), Edouard (Hughes, 90)

      Subs: Henderson (GK); Tomkins, Richards, Clyne, Riedewald, Ahamada, Rak-Sakyi

      Wolves: Sa (GK), Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Aït-Nouri (Bueno, 81), Lemina, Gomes (Kalajdzic, 81), Neto, Cunha, Sarabia (Hwang, 60), Silva (Traoré, 73)

      Subs: Bentley (GK), Doherty, Toti, Gonzalez, Fraser

      Match Blog

      Full-Time

      Match ends, Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
      90'+6'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Matheus Cunha(12)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross.
      90'+3'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
      90'+3'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by José Sá.
      90'+3'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Will Hughes.
      90'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne Édouard
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      off
      Will Hughes
      Will
      Hughes(19)
      on
      88'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nélson Semedo.
      87'

      free kick won

      Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      85'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      84'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      82'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Rayan
      Aït-Nouri(3)
      off
      Hugo
      Bueno(17)
      on
      81'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      João Gomes(8)
      off
      Sasa
      Kalajdzic(18)
      on
      78'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Eberechi
      Eze(10)
      Eberechi Eze
      Goal! Crystal Palace 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jean-Philippe Mateta.
      78'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      76'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      75'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      73'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Fábio Silva(9)
      off
      Boubacar
      Traoré(6)
      on
      73'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
      72'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      71'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Hwang Hee-Chan.
      71'

      Substitution

      Crystal Palace
      Jeffrey Schlupp
      Jeffrey
      Schlupp(15)
      off
      Jean-Philippe Mateta
      Jean-Philippe
      Mateta(14)
      on
      69'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
      67'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross.
      65'

      Wolverhampton Wanderers Goal

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Goal!
      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Hwang Hee-Chan(11)
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a set piece situation.
      64'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      60'

      Substitution

      Wolverhampton Wanderers
      Pablo
      Sarabia(21)
      off
      Hwang Hee-Chan(11)
      on
      58'

      offside

      Offside, Crystal Palace. Odsonne Édouard tries a through ball, but Eberechi Eze is caught offside.
      56'

      Crystal Palace Goal!

      Crystal Palace
      Goal!
      Crystal Palace
      Odsonne
      Édouard(22)
      Odsonne Édouard
      Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell with a cross.
      55'

      Yellow Card

      João Gomes(8)
      João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      55'

      free kick won

      Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      53'

      offside

      Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
      52'

      Yellow Card

      Ward(2)
      Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
      51'

      free kick won

      Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      50'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      48'

      free kick won

      Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      First-Half Ends

      First Half ends, Crystal Palace 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
      43'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Craig Dawson following a corner.
      43'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Craig Dawson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pedro Neto with a cross following a corner.
      42'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Sam Johnstone.
      42'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
      41'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      40'

      end delay

      Delay over. They are ready to continue.
      38'

      start delay

      Delay in match because of an injury Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).
      37'

      free kick won

      Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      36'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Lemina.
      34'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fábio Silva.
      31'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      30'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a set piece situation.
      29'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
      27'

      Yellow Card

      Aït-Nouri(3)
      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      27'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
      26'

      free kick won

      Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      25'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp following a set piece situation.
      24'

      Yellow Card

      Nélson Semedo(22)
      Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
      24'

      free kick won

      Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
      22'

      corner

      Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
      19'

      free kick won

      Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
      19'

      attempt saved

      Attempt saved. Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Jordan Ayew with a cross.
      16'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
      16'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jefferson Lerma.
      14'

      attempt blocked

      Attempt blocked. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eberechi Eze.
      10'

      miss

      Attempt missed. João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
      9'

      free kick won

      Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      8'

      free kick won

      João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      7'

      miss

      Attempt missed. Fábio Silva (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mario Lemina with a cross following a corner.
      7'

      corner

      Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joachim Andersen.
      5'

      free kick won

      Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
      2'

      offside

      Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. João Gomes tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
      2'

      free kick won

      João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      Kick-Off

      lineup

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

