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      • League Cup//Emirates Stadium

        Arsenal
        Arsenal
        11
        Crystal Palace
        Crystal Palace

      • League Cup

        //Anfield
        Liverpool(A)
        Liverpool
        03
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • League Cup

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        11
        DRAW
        Millwall(H)
        Millwall