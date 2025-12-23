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League Cup
//
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
1
1
Crystal Palace
Match Centre
League Cup
//
Anfield
Liverpool
(A)
0
3
WIN
Crystal Palace
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
League Cup
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
(A)
1
1
DRAW
Millwall
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre