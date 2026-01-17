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Women's FA Cup
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Kingsmeadow
Chelsea Women
5
0
Crystal Palace Women
Match Centre
Women's FA Cup
//
The Dripping Pan
Lewes Women
(A)
0
1
WIN
Crystal Palace Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre