Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
Login / Sign up
Fixtures
Results
Tables
Men
Women
U23
U21
U18
Women
All
English Women's Super League
FA WSL Cup
Women's FA Cup
Women's Championship
Women's FA Cup
24/25
23/24
22/23
21/22
20/21
19/20
24/25
Brought to you by
KO listed in users′ timezone
Women's FA Cup
//
Kingsmeadow
Chelsea Women
1
0
Crystal Palace Women
Match Centre
Women's FA Cup
//
VBS Community Stadium
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
2
0
WIN
Newcastle United Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
Women's FA Cup
//
VBS Community Stadium
Crystal Palace Women
(A)
6
1
WIN
Sheffield United Women
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre