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      • U18
      • FA Youth Cup
      • 25/26
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      • FA Youth Cup//Old Trafford

        Manchester United U18
        Manchester United U18
        21
        Crystal Palace U18
        Crystal Palace U18

      • FA Youth Cup

        //Villa Park
        Aston Villa U18(A)
        Aston Villa U18
        23
        WIN
        Crystal Palace U18(H)
        Crystal Palace U18

      • FA Youth Cup

        //TBC
        Stevenage U18(A)
        12
        WIN
        Crystal Palace U18(H)
        Crystal Palace U18

      • FA Youth Cup

        //Whitley Park
        Newcastle United U18(A)
        Newcastle United U18
        04
        WIN
        Crystal Palace U18(H)
        Crystal Palace U18

      • FA Youth Cup

        //Selhurst Park
        Crystal Palace U18(A)
        Crystal Palace U18
        30
        WIN
        Bradford City U18(H)
        Bradford City U18