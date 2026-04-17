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FA Youth Cup
//
Old Trafford
Manchester United U18
2
1
Crystal Palace U18
Match Centre
FA Youth Cup
//
Villa Park
Aston Villa U18
(A)
2
3
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
FA Youth Cup
//
TBC
Stevenage U18
(A)
1
2
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
FA Youth Cup
//
Whitley Park
Newcastle United U18
(A)
0
4
WIN
Crystal Palace U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre
FA Youth Cup
//
Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace U18
(A)
3
0
WIN
Bradford City U18
(H)
Match Centre
Match Centre