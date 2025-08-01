Skip navigation
      • Men
      • 25/26
      Brought to you by
      KO listed in users′ timezone

      • Other Club Friendlies//Hofmaninger-Stadion

        FC Augsburg
        FC Augsburg
        10
        Crystal Palace
        Crystal Palace

      • Other Club Friendlies

        //Hofmaninger-Stadion
        FC Augsburg(A)
        FC Augsburg
        13
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Other Club Friendlies

        //Grünau
        1. FSV Mainz 05(A)
        1. FSV Mainz 05
        32
        LOSS
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Other Club Friendlies

        //Grünau
        1. FSV Mainz 05(A)
        1. FSV Mainz 05
        11
        DRAW
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Other Club Friendlies

        //Broadfield Stadium
        Crawley Town(A)
        Crawley Town
        03
        WIN
        Crystal Palace(H)
        Crystal Palace

      • Other Club Friendlies

        //Crystal Palace Academy
        Crystal Palace(A)
        Crystal Palace
        10
        WIN
        Millwall(H)
        Millwall