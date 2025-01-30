The 25-year-old defender began her senior career at PSV Eindhoven, where she made over 100 appearances before signing for Chelsea in 2021.

Nouwen made 14 appearances and scored one goal in her first season at Chelsea, winning both the Barclays Women's Super League and the Women's FA Cup.

She then joined AC Milan on loan in January 2023, where she played 11 times for the club.

Nouwen progressed through the Netherlands youth ranks before making her senior debut in 2019.

She scored in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 qualifiers, played at the 2021 Olympics, and featured in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-finals, making her tournament debut against the USA.