Palace overcame Norwich at Selhurst Park and Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road to reach this stage of the competition for the first time in six seasons.

Villa and Palace last met in this competition in December 2003, with the Villans winning out 3-0 in the Midlands. Their previous League Cup meeting, however – in November 1994 – saw Palace win out 4-1 at Selhurst Park.

Fourth-round matches are due to be played in the week commencing Monday 28th October.

Ticketing and broadcast information will be confirmed in due course.

Once again, any matches which end in a draw at this stage will go straight to penalties; extra-time is only used in the Carabao Cup from the semi-finals onwards.

This season, every Carabao Cup match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK. For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners.