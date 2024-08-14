The Eagles have been drawn to take on the Canaries, with ties due to take place in the week commencing Monday, 26th August.

Ticketing information will be announced in due course.

Palace and Norwich last met in the Premier League in February 2022, a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road. The Eagles are unbeaten in two teams' last seven meetings, winning on four occasions.

With the first round concluding this evening, the 13 Premier League sides not involved in European competition this season entered the draw at this stage, which featured a regionalised split into a northern and southern section.

This season, every Carabao Cup match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK. For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners.

There are no replays in the Carabao Cup, with ties ending level after 90 minutes going straight to penalties up to, and including, the quarter-finals.