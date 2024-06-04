Cray Wanderers currently compete in the Isthmian League Premier Division, the seventh tier of English football. They recorded a 17th place finish in 2023/24.

This will be the first time the two sides have met since a pre-season friendly almost a decade ago in July 2014. Additionally, this game will be contested at Cray Wanderers’ brand new stadium - Flamingo Park.

Tickets will be available in early July, starting from just £5. Further details on this fixture will be released in due course on cpfc.co.uk and our social media channels.

