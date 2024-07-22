This Fan Engagement Report forms part of the Premier League’s new Fan Engagement Standard (FES; with the framework viewable here), with Palace’s establishment of a Fan Advisory Board (FAB) last season a key part of the club’s wider Fan Engagement Plan.

This positive step further reinforces the club’s own commitment to meaningful engagement with supporters on key topics that affect supporters – such as the matchday experience – to help inform our decision-making process on a range of non-playing matters.

Click here to read our 2023/24 Fan Engagement Report.