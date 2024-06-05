The players leaving the club are:
-
Kelvin Agho
-
John-Kymani Gordon
-
Noah Watson
-
Vonnte Williams
Everyone associated with Crystal Palace F.C. would like to express their thanks to the players for all of their efforts throughout their time at the club.
While they may have been released, the Academy’s Player Care Programme will help the players move onto the next stage of their careers.
We would like to confirm that the below players are either retained, or have been offered a contract to continue at the club next season:
-
Tayo Adaramola
-
Asher Agbinone
-
Victor Akinwale
-
Kofi Balmer
-
Scott Banks
-
Malachi Boateng
-
Luke Browne
-
Justin Devenny
-
Chima Eze*
-
Craig Farquhar
-
Chris Francis
-
Owen Goodman
-
Jake Grante
-
Seán Grehan
-
Danny Imray*
-
Jackson Izquierdo
-
Mofe Jemide
-
Caleb Kporha
-
Zach Marsh
-
Roshaun Mathurin
-
Hindolo Mustapha
-
Adler Nascimento
-
David Obou
-
Ademola Ola-Adebomi
-
Killian Phillips
-
Jadan Raymond
-
Dylan Reid
-
Kaden Rodney
-
Joe Sheridan
-
Franco Umeh
-
Jack Wells-Morrison
*denotes an offer has been made
On the released and retained players, Academy Director Gary Issott said: “Every player’s time at the club is special, whether it’s long or short.
“We’d like to thank all the players for all their hard work and commitment to Crystal Palace Football Club and we wish them well in all their future endeavours."