The players leaving the club are:

Kelvin Agho

John-Kymani Gordon

Noah Watson

Vonnte Williams

Everyone associated with Crystal Palace F.C. would like to express their thanks to the players for all of their efforts throughout their time at the club.

While they may have been released, the Academy’s Player Care Programme will help the players move onto the next stage of their careers.

We would like to confirm that the below players are either retained, or have been offered a contract to continue at the club next season:

Tayo Adaramola

Asher Agbinone

Victor Akinwale

Kofi Balmer

Scott Banks

Malachi Boateng

Luke Browne

Justin Devenny

Chima Eze*

Craig Farquhar

Chris Francis

Owen Goodman

Jake Grante

Seán Grehan

Danny Imray*

Jackson Izquierdo

Mofe Jemide

Caleb Kporha

Zach Marsh

Roshaun Mathurin

Hindolo Mustapha

Adler Nascimento

David Obou

Ademola Ola-Adebomi

Killian Phillips

Jadan Raymond

Dylan Reid

Kaden Rodney

Joe Sheridan

Franco Umeh

Jack Wells-Morrison

*denotes an offer has been made

On the released and retained players, Academy Director Gary Issott said: “Every player’s time at the club is special, whether it’s long or short.

“We’d like to thank all the players for all their hard work and commitment to Crystal Palace Football Club and we wish them well in all their future endeavours."