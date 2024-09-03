The Eagles visited Chicago, Illinois, in 2023 during their pre-season tour and returned to the United States earlier this summer for the second successive year, playing in the Stateside Cup.

Palace will also be returning to Illinois for the next Premier League Mornings Live, taking place in Chicago on 21st and 22nd September 2024.

Enjoy Illinois will be displayed on the sleeve of the first team’s training wear, as well as on the LED boards at Selhurst Park, interview backdrops and in-stadia TVs. Enjoy Illinois will also sponsor the popular halftime challenge at Selhurst Park and will run competitions throughout the season where fans can win prizes.

Barry Webber, Chief Commercial Officer of Crystal Palace, said: “As a club, we are hugely appreciative of the support we receive from the US, and we’re delighted to announce this partnership with Enjoy Illinois after our warm welcome in Chicago last season.

"Crystal Palace has a significant following among American fans, particularly due to the Club’s engaging social media presence and outreach efforts. The Club has recently participated in back-to-back pre-season tours in the USA, helping expand our fan base and promote the brand across the Atlantic. The Club’s crest is the American Eagle, while Kayla the American Bald Eagle was recently the club’s mascot for over a decade.

"Fans will also recognise the performances of USMNT star Chris Richards in the first team, while the club’s home Selhurst Park was where American hit show Ted Lasso was filmed. We were pleased to welcome the cast to the stadium last season for a game and hope this partnership can continue to deepen our relationship between the club and our fans in Illinois.”

Daniel Thomas, Deputy Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism, said: "We are thrilled to announce Enjoy Illinois' new partnership as the Official Destination Partner of Crystal Palace. We welcomed 2.16 million international visitors to Illinois in 2023, and the UK remains one of our top five markets.

"Illinois is also the number five sports market in the U.S (according to sports ETA research) and this collaboration provides a fantastic opportunity to showcase the very best our state has to offer to a passionate global sporting audience looking for their next American adventure.

"As we gear up for the football season, we’re eager to welcome Crystal Palace fans to discover Illinois' world class sports entertainment, our vibrant city of Chicago and diverse culture, all while getting your “kicks” on Route 66 and enjoying our small-town charm and thrilling outdoor adventures."

